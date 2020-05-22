Greenbrook TMS’s (GBOKF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOKF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc operates outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. The company's Greenbrook centers offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.