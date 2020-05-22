GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,694 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of GSX Techedu worth $42,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $27.92. 25,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,971. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. 86 Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

