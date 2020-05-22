Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 29,487 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of STX opened at $51.26 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,114. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

