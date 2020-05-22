Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1,295.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,210 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

