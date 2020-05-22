Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $193.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.