Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SEI Investments by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 540,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after buying an additional 67,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.