Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.95.

NFLX opened at $435.40 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $458.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

