Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 40,083 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,083 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Gray Television worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 580.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gray Television by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 10,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.