Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS opened at $54.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.