Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.38% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $29.05 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26.

