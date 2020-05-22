Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.69 ($2.61).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 167.70 ($2.21) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 207.40 ($2.73).

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

