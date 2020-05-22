HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.