HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

