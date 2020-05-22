Head-To-Head Comparison: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Columbia Financial (NYSE:CLBK)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BankUnited and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 5 3 0 2.38 Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

BankUnited currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 1.03 $313.10 million $3.13 5.11 Columbia Financial $292.72 million 5.29 $54.72 million $0.48 28.04

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.57% 7.67% 0.65% Columbia Financial 15.27% 4.85% 0.63%

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankUnited beats Columbia Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and residential mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as purchases performing residential loans. The company also offers ATMs, integrated online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 85 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

