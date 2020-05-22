Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after buying an additional 120,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

