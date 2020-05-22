Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €1.12 ($1.31).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HDD shares. Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €0.76 ($0.88) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €0.95 ($1.10) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

HDD opened at €0.60 ($0.70) on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €0.48 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of €1.50 ($1.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of €0.63 and a 200-day moving average of €0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 million and a PE ratio of 20.18.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

