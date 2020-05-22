Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

NYSE HPE opened at $10.36 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 322,027 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 52,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 79,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

