Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Now Covered by Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

HXL stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,143,000 after purchasing an additional 257,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,323,000 after buying an additional 351,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in Hexcel by 65.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 4,530,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,248,000 after buying an additional 1,788,208 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,420,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,488,000 after buying an additional 1,985,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,063,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,190,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

