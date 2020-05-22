Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after acquiring an additional 393,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $34.52 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

