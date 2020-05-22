Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

NYSE HGV opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 9.72%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

