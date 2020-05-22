Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.09 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

