Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($16.11) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,144.62 ($15.06).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 691.20 ($9.09) on Friday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 800.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,169.42.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

