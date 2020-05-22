HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.61.

A number of research firms have commented on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in HMS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in HMS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in HMS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HMS by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HMS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HMSY stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

