Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1,818.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,575,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,098,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $173,252,000 after buying an additional 178,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

