Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

HMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Research analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 25.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.