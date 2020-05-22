Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,615 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of Hooker Furniture worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOFT. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter worth about $4,174,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.70. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

