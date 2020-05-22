ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0489 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $446,520.72 and $1.49 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,676,423 coins and its circulating supply is 9,126,923 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.