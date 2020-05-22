Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Imax worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Imax news, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 over the last three months. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $720.14 million, a PE ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush downgraded Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

