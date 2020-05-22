Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $15,850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after buying an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $9,851,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.