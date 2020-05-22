IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.69 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 235,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 158.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.