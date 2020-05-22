Independent Research Reiterates “€8.60” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €8.60 ($10.00) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.91 ($11.52).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.01 ($9.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a 52 week high of €18.48 ($21.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

