Informa PLC (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Informa PLC (LON:INF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 714.67 ($9.40).

INF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.77) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, with a total value of £7,520 ($9,892.13). Also, insider Derek Mapp acquired 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £13,011.96 ($17,116.50).

INF opened at GBX 425.30 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 669.63. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

