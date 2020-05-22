Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

