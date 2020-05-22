Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INO opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $100,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after buying an additional 992,487 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 362,276 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,576,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.