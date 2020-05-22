Insider Buying: Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) CFO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) CFO Erick R. Asmussen purchased 20,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00.

ARNC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Barclays cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

