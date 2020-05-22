Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,562,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 202,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.