Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 31,372 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 31,372 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,269,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

