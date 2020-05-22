Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.05 on Friday. Insmed has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $1,401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Insmed by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 547,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 376,837 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,807,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

