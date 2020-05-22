Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Position Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Integer worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Integer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

