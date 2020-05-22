Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,350 ($57.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,860 ($63.93).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 5,188 ($68.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,715.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,306.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27).

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total transaction of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09). Also, insider Lena Wilson purchased 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, with a total value of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

