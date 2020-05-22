Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Rating by Guggenheim Analysts

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had their “” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from $300.00. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.06.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU opened at $281.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.07. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Northcoast Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,912,000. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,911,000. Janus Capital Management raised its position in Intuit by 26.6% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,541,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,514,000 after acquiring an additional 533,418 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company raised its position in Intuit by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company now owns 6,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments raised its position in Intuit by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments now owns 13,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.