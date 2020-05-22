Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.07. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

