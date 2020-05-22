Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $1,650,000.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,468 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $545.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

