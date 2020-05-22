Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $545.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.87. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

