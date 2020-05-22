Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $157,300.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $545.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.87. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

