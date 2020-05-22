INVESTEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -2.60

Media stories about INVESTEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. INVESTEC Ltd/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

INVESTEC Ltd/ADR stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. INVESTEC Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Investec Limited, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides a range of financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia/Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages investments of private and public sector pension funds, financial institutions, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as intermediaries serving individual investors through equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments.

