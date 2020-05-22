Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 22nd (1COV, A, ABBN, ADSK, ATEX, BBY, BF/B, BJ, BOX, BRC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 22nd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 22 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $230.00 to $215.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $61.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $29.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $29.00 to $35.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target reduced by Zacks Investment Research from $62.25 to $44.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $79.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $229.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $252.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $53.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price increased by Northcoast Research from $86.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.80 to $13.80. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $201.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €0.95 ($1.10) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $290.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.60 ($10.00) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $134.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $110.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $171.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $335.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Nomura Instinet from $230.00 to $260.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $327.00 to $384.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $360.00 to $415.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $320.00 to $410.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Cfra from $100.00 to $105.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $190.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $168.00 to $192.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $64.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $51.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

