Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)

5/21/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/13/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $1.76 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

