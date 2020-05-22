Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CCL Industries (CCDBF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS: CCDBF) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – CCL Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

3/31/2020 – CCL Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.