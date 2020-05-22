Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fluent (FLNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2020 – Fluent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

5/13/2020 – Fluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

5/12/2020 – Fluent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

5/1/2020 – Fluent was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2020 – Fluent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.95 on Friday. Fluent Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 156,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 1,233.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 486,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

